A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the House’s subpoena of former White House counsel Don McGahn, ruling that Congress has the right to enforce its subpoenas in court.

The 7-2 decision from the full D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses an earlier ruling from a three-judge panel that declared that congressional subpoenas were essentially unenforceable.

“The Constitution charges Congress with certain responsibilities, including to legislate, to conduct oversight of the federal government, and, when necessary, to impeach and remove a President or other Executive Branch official from office,” Judge Judith Rogers wrote in the majority opinion. “Possession of relevant information is an essential precondition to the effective discharge of all of those duties.”

The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed McGahn last year as part of an effort to follow up on the former special counsel’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. That investigation eventually morphed into President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden says his faith is ‘bedrock foundation of my life’ after Trump claim Coronavirus talks on life support as parties dig in, pass blame Ohio governor tests negative in second coronavirus test MORE‘s impeachment by the House and acquittal by the Senate.

Trump directed McGahn, his former legal adviser, not to comply with the subpoena, and the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel said the president and his inner circle were immune from congressional subpoenas.

The House sued in federal court to get the subpoena enforced and a district court judge sided against the president in November, ruling that the president and his close advisers have no such immunity from congressional subpoenas.

McGahn, represented by the Department of Justice, appealed the decision and a three-judge D.C. Circuit panel ruled 2-1 that the House had no standing to sue.

The House then asked the full D.C. Circuit to rehear the case, arguing that the panel’s decision would seriously damage Congress’ ability to conduct oversight of the executive branch.

