https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/07/ari-fleischer-gets-brutally-honest-about-joe-bidens-vp-pick/

Yikes. This description of Joe Biden’s eventual VP pick via Ari Fleischer is brutal, but honest:

And there’s a good chance Biden’s VP, if he wins in 2020, will be on the top of the ticket in 2024:

Now, as for who his running mate will be, this news on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is causing a stir right now:

But not to be outdone, Sen. Kamala Harris is already using Biden’s 2020 hashtag:

Or maybe it’s Elizabeth Warren? Hillary introducing the VP pick would be a natural fit:

But it doesn’t really matter who the nominee is. The Trump campaign is ready:

