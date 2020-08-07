https://noqreport.com/2020/08/07/beth-moore-begs-the-question-on-white-supremacy-in-churches/

Beth Moore has been a prominent preacher for a long time. She flew up the scale of popularity when President Trump started touting her and having her advise him on spiritual needs at the White House. But she has proven time and again to be a poor Christian leader at best and possibly an outright charlatan for her flock.

Yesterday, she posted a “woke” plea for church members to call out white supremacists at their churches.

They’re going to call you a Marxist, a liberal (their worst possible derision) & a leftist. They’re going to make fun of your “wokeness” & they’re going to say you’ve departed all faithfulness to the Scriptures. If you teach or preach, they’ll say you are a false teacher/prophet. — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) August 6, 2020

Can’t say this strongly enough: Stay in your Bibles. Read the OT prophets & watch for verses noting God’s displeasure over injustice. Note divine judgment. Start w/ Isaiah. Pore over the Gospels & watch what compelled & repelled Jesus. Read Acts thru Revelation. Read, read, READ. — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) August 6, 2020

The white supremacist way has produced terrible fruit. ENDURE. In regard to the ones who will believe you’re on the slippery slope, just keep serving Jesus faithfully. They are looking for you to go off the deep end in a few years. SO DON’T. Stay faithful to Jesus. Time’ll tell. — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) August 6, 2020

This is called “begging the question.” As Wikipedia describes it, “In classical rhetoric and logic, begging the question is an informal fallacy that occurs when an argument’s premises assume the truth of the conclusion, instead of supporting it. It is a type of circular reasoning: an argument that requires that the desired conclusion be true. This often occurs in an indirect way such that the fallacy’s presence is hidden, or at least not easily apparent.”

Her conclusion that white supremacy must be called out in the church assumes the premise that there is a problem with too many white supremacists in churches around America. Are there white supremacists present? Sure. Are the taking down churches, bullying members into accepting their ideology, or guiding churches in their doctrine? If so, it’s the best kept secret in evangelism because I’ve never heard of it being a problem in the last several decades.

I wasn’t alone in my critique:

I’ve never worshipped in a church like that, nor has anyone else I know. Maybe you should explain why you apparently do. https://t.co/E3d7xgQ4EC — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 7, 2020

Can someone explain to me how Beth was soooo popular in evangelical churches? I’ve been a pastors kid and now a pastor my entire life and I’ve never met a white supremacist. But I guess this is a big problem? I must be in a good group or something🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/o5xuxwOfFg — Pastor Ken Peters – TCAPP (@PastorKenTCAPP) August 7, 2020

This is a cult. https://t.co/5HEUIJ6Bug — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 7, 2020

Where do you worship? https://t.co/KyGb6v8khV — Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) August 7, 2020

Please stop. Stop dividing the true Church and stop to think about what you’re saying. Please name one TRUE Christian who is a blatant white supremacist that is advocating for the “white supremacist way” in the TRUE Church today. https://t.co/08VF8t7wFv — Leanne | Faithful Defender (@FaithfulDefend) August 6, 2020

She must go to a Democrat church with @joebiden. https://t.co/E7tiOPrpWJ — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 7, 2020

Beth Moore isn’t trying to address the non-existent problem of ubiquitous white supremacy in American churches. She’s trying to make people believe the church has a white supremacist problem. This is Cultural Marxism.

