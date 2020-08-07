https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-mocks-trump-citing-arizona-as-model-arizona-gov-rips-biden-come-on-man-get-out-of-your-basement

On Friday, Arizona GOP governor Doug Ducey fired back at former Vice President Joe Biden, who had mocked President Trump for citing Arizona as a model for other states in dealing with the coronavirus. Ducey snapped on Twitter, “Come on man! Get out of your basement, Joe, and get the facts on Arizona.”

Responding to some statistics Biden had reported, such as “An infection rate—still—of nearly 20% – The fifth-highest number of current hospitalizations in the country,” Ducey added, “Percent positivity between 9-11% for the first time since May -The lowest R Naught in the nation at .86 -380+ testing sites, and growing -And we’re providing care and comfort to those who need it.”

Ducey then ripped Biden for attempting to make political hay out of the coronavirus crisis, writing, “The last thing we need is another politician rooting for the virus because it helps them politically. We’ve got enough of that. AZ has more work to do, but we are on the right track thanks to the actions and responsibility of our people. Let’s keep doing what we’re doing.”

On Wednesday, President Trump stated, “Arizona’s record in reducing the spread of the virus while maintaining hospital capacity and allowing society to continue functioning and functioning very nicely, very successfully, is an example that shows how our path forward can work in other states … [Arizona is] a state that is a model for applying a science-based approach to the decreasing cases and hospitalizations without implementing a punishing lockdown.”

Biden followed by tweeting:

President Trump called Arizona “a model for applying a science-based approach to the decreasing cases and hospitalizations without implementing a punishing lockdown.” He said Governor Ducey’s approach should be used by other states—but here’s what’s really happening in Arizona: Gov. Ducey is rushing reopening without adequate testing and contact tracing. He’s withholding support for increased testing and making local leaders plead for it. He’s refusing to implement a mask mandate and turning his back on older Americans and those at greater risk. Here’s how COVID-19 affected Arizonans under the Trump—Ducey model: – An infection rate—still—of nearly 20% – The fifth-highest number of current hospitalizations in the country – More than 4,000 deaths from COVID-19 – More than 183,000 cases – Lengthy delays in test results.

Ducey’s decision to reopen his state and ignore the naysayers fit with his 2019 move to withdraw financial incentives promised to Nike over the company dropping an American flag-style shoe, reportedly at the behest of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The Daily Wire reported:

“The Betsy Ross Flag” edition shoe was kicked to the curb by the athletic gear giant after Kaepernick complained about the new sneakers, allegedly calling them “offensive.” The former QB, who famously took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before NFL games, claiming to protest police brutality and racial injustices, signed a multi-million dollar sponsorship deal with Nike last year. “Words cannot express my disappointment at this terrible decision. I am embarrassed for Nike. Nike is an iconic American brand and American company. This country, our system of government and free enterprise have allowed them to prosper and flourish,” Ducey tweeted.

