https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-slam-trump-catholic/2020/08/07/id/980994

Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed Trump’s claim that the former vice president is “against God” Thursday, calling the president an “insecure bully.”

“For President Trump to attack my faith is shameful. It’s beneath the office he holds and it’s beneath the dignity the American people so rightly expect and deserve from their leaders,” Biden said in a statement.

Eariler in the the day, Trump said Biden would “hurt the Bible, hurt God,” if elected.

“He’s going to do things that nobody ever would ever think would be possible because he’s following the radical left agenda,” Trump said during an official speech in Cleveland, Ohio. “Take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment, no religion, no anything. Hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God, he’s against guns, he’s against energy, our kind of energy.”

Biden, a lifelong Roman Catholic, has frequently injected religious themes into his campaign speeches, calling the 2020 race “a battle for the soul of America.” Asked by an atheist in Iowa last year whether he would work for more secular policies, Biden responded, “Let me make clear to you. I am religious… (but) I don’t ask anybody’s religion or if they have a religion.”

“President Trump’s decision today to profane God and to smear my faith in a political attack is a stark reminder of what the stakes of this fight truly are,” Biden said in the statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

