Omar made national headlines earlier this year after she accused “evil” Israel of “hypnotizing” the world and flat-out refused to condemn Venezuela’s socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro.

“Hard to watch Rep. Scalise demand that Rep. @IlhanMN be removed from House Foreign Affairs w/o wondering if it’s steeped in Islamophobia. Ilhan is more than capable of sitting on the committee & making decisions that are in the best interests of her constituents & all Americans,” posted Tlaib on social media.

Recently sworn-in Rep. Rashida Tlaib blasted GOP Rep. Steve Scalise Wednesday evening; accusing the lawmaker of “Islamophobia” after he demanded Ilhan Omar be removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee for her anti-Semitic statements.

BACKLASH BUILDS: Rep. Tlaib Says Critics Pushing ‘Racist Agenda’ After Her Controversial ‘Holocaust’ Comments

Rep. Rashida Tlaib pushed back against critics Sunday night after the controversial Congresswoman found herself in hot water for saying the Nazi holocaust of European Jews gives her a “calming feeling.”

“Policing my words, twisting & turning them to ignite vile attacks on me will not work. All of you who are trying to silence me will fail miserably. I will never allow you to take my words out of context to push your racist and hateful agenda. The truth will always win,” posted Tlaib on social media.

Policing my words, twisting & turning them to ignite vile attacks on me will not work. All of you who are trying to silence me will fail miserably. I will never allow you to take my words out of context to push your racist and hateful agenda. The truth will always win. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 13, 2019

“There’s always kind of a calming feeling when I think of the tragedy of the Holocaust, that it was my ancestors — Palestinians — who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, their human dignity, their existence, in many ways, has been wiped out … in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews,” said Tlaib during a recent podcast.

