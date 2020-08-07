https://www.theblaze.com/news/breaking-jerry-falwell-jr-takes-indefinite-leave-of-absence-from-liberty-university

Liberty University announced Friday that Jerry Falwell Jr. has agreed to step down from his leadership positions at the institution for an “indefinite” amount of time, after he made headlines for a now-deleted Instagram post earlier this week.

What are the details?

The university issued a statement Friday, saying:

The Executive Committee of Liberty University’s Board of Trustees, acting on behalf of the full Board, met today and requested that Jerry Falwell, Jr. take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles as President and Chancellor of Liberty University, to which he has agreed, effective immediately.

The school’s brief announcement did not cite the reason behind the Board of Trustees’ request, but Falwell received a great deal of bad press this week after posting a vacation photo to social social showing him with his arm around a woman as both of them showed off their pants being unzipped.

Falwell quickly deleted the post, as backlash poured in from critics accusing him of hypocrisy for appearing to flout the standards expected of the leader of an Evangelical school

Falwell’s announced departure comes the day after GOP Rep. Mark Walker (N.C.) — a former pastor with links to Liberty University —

publicly called for Falwell to step down, calling his behavior “appalling.”

Walker tweeted, “Jerry Falwell Jr’s ongoing behavior is appalling. As a Music Faculty Advisory Board Member and former instructor @LibertyU, I’m convinced Falwell should step down. None of us are perfect, but students, faculty, alumni and @LUPraise deserve better.”

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

