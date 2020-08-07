https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/businessman-killed-2-hurt-explosion-guacamole-maker/

(SCHENECTADY TIMES-UNION) The explosion of a food processor being tested for the manufacturing of guacamole killed a well-known businessman and left two others injured Wednesday morning, officials said.

The man, who authorities identified as Joseph Kapp, 67, died after being taken to Ellis Hospital after the blast that happened shortly after 7 a.m. at Innovative Test Solutions, an engineering firm and test laboratory at 551 Kings Road that tests the viability of machinery.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

