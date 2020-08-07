https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/california-bicycle-shops-threatened-lawsuits-websites-accessibility-blind/

(BICYCLE RETAILER AND INDUSTRY NEWS) At least 15 bike shops in California have received emails and letters from a law firm threatening suits over their websites’ compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and a California statute.

The law firm, representing a blind woman from California, said in the letters that it would seek statutory damages of $4,000 per violation, plus attorney fees and other costs. It said it was open to settlement negotiations if dealers responded before Aug. 14. Otherwise, it said, it plans to sue in a U.S. district court.

Such lawsuits have become increasingly common in recent years. While the ADA requires websites to be accessible by those with disabilities, such as blindness, there is no binding standard to determine accessibility. That opens the door to these kinds of suits, legal experts say.

