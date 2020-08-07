https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/08/07/can-we-do-a-u-turn-ag-barr-stops-convoy-to-thank-pro-police-protesters-n764822

Pro-police “back the blue” protesters held a small rally in front of a Virginia police precinct when they thought they spotted an important-looking black SUV.

The rule of thumb is that when you’re in Southern California and you think you’ve seen a star of a movie or TV show, you have. In Washington, D.C., and the “DMV” environs, when there’s a convoy of black SUVs, there’s someone important inside.

But the 40 or so gathered were thrilled, when out of one of the vehicles stepped the top law enforcement officer in the country to thank them.

According to Department of Justice spokeswoman Kerri Kupec, Attorney General Bill Barr asked his driver to turn this car around: “Can we make a quick U-Turn? I want to jump out and thank those people.”

And he did.

The folks who had turned out for the rally held signs saying “Back the Blue” and when Barr told them to “keep up the good work,” they talked back – and it wasn’t to call him names or try to incinerate his car: “Good to see you, sir.” “This is awesome.” “Keep up the good work.” “You did wonderful on your testimony. Spectacular, I thought.”

Most kept a proper social distance, which included touching elbows with the nation’s top cop.

Barr wasn’t wearing a mask, but only got close to a person once, according to the video captured by Kupec:

That time you’re driving in Virginia and the Attorney General spots a group of people in front of a police precinct showing their support for the police. AG to FBI Detail: “Can we make a quick U-Turn? I want to jump out and thank those people.” Watch! #SoundOn Flag of United StatesFlag of United StatesFlag of United States

That time you’re driving in Virginia and the Attorney General spots a group of people in front of a police precinct showing their support for the police. AG to FBI Detail: “Can we make a quick U-Turn? I want to jump out and thank those people.” Watch! #SoundOn 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3atSicAgdC — Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) August 7, 2020

What a breath of fresh air.

In Portland last night, antifa tried to burn down a police precinct and sabotaged several police vehicles. During the melee, Day 70 of their riots, they attacked two elderly women who tried to stand between the police station and the mob.

Remember those days when we treated police and the rule of law with respect? With an assault on the rule of law every day, those memories are beginning to fade. This moment provided a nice respite from the violence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

