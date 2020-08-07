http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JNP0Sp1jwI0/

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan on Friday’s FNC broadcast of “Fox & Friends” reacted to presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden saying in an interview he wants healthcare for illegal immigrants and that he would stop building the wall at the country’s border with Mexico.

Morgan called Biden’s remarks “dangerous” and emphasized that the United States needs a president who understands the importance of border security.

“I’ll tell you what, this is dangerous, and the American people need to pay close attention to what’s being said,” Morgan advised. “Because right now, what we need is an administration and a president that understands the importance of border security and that border security is national security. Like I said, I’ve been doing this for a long time. We need to have the tools and ability to know who and what is coming into our borders and have the ability to stop the bad things: the drugs, the criminals. And right now, for example, infectious disease.”

He added, “This president and this administration gets the importance of border security. … This is a very important time in our history right now.”

Morgan argued an open border, and free healthcare sends a “message” to “cartels and smugglers” that the United States is “Ollie Ollie, in come free.”

“With that rhetoric that’s being stated right now, you are sending a … message to the cartels and smugglers who are going to exploit that,” Morgan stated. “You are going to send a message to all these individuals that are looking for economic — a better way of life. It’s Ollie Ollie in come free. And we’ve seen it before, and we’re going to see it again. I can promise the American people that that’s what’s going to happen. We’re going to be in crisis 2.0.”

