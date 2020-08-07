https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/cdc-americans-dying-drinking-hand-sanitizer/

(CNN) People are getting sick and even dying after swallowing hand sanitizer, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. Four died and others have suffered impaired vision or seizures, the CDC says.

Hand sanitizer is everywhere and is useful for cleaning the hands during the coronavirus pandemic. But it’s not safe to swallow, the CDC cautions. “Alcohol-based hand sanitizer products should never be ingested,” the CDC said in a new report.

A CDC team described the cases of 15 adults in Arizona and New Mexico hospitalized for methanol poisoning after consuming alcohol-based hand sanitizers between May and June.

