https://www.dailywire.com/news/china-seals-off-village-after-bubonic-plague-outbreak-causes-death

Communist China locked down a village in the northern part of the country after an outbreak of the Bubonic plague led to the death of a resident. The news comes after China repeatedly lied to the world about the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in Wuhan and has killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world and devastated the global economy.

“Authorities in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia have sealed off a village after a resident there died from bubonic plague, a centuries-old disease responsible for the most deadly pandemic in human history,” CNN reported Friday. “The death was reported to health authorities in Baotou city on Sunday and the victim was confirmed to be a bubonic plague patient on Thursday, the Baotou Municipal Health Commission said in a statement on its website.”

To stop the deadly disease from spreading, the Chinese government sealed off the entire Suji Xincun village and ordered that homes be disinfected on a daily basis. Dozens of people have reportedly been quarantined.

This is the second confirmed case of the bubonic plague in China this year. The other case was discovered last month in Bayannur, a city located northwest of Beijing, CNN reported separately.

In Mongolia, which neighbor’s China, a teen died last month from the bubonic plague after coming in contact with an infected marmot.

“The Health Ministry said laboratory tests confirmed the teenager died of plague that he contracted from an infected marmot,” CBS News reported last month. “The case prompted the government to impose a quarantine on a portion of the province of Gobi-Altai … 15 people who had contact with the boy were isolated.”

China continues to deal with the global fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which it repeatedly tried to cover-up and downplay.

China destroyed the lab samples of the virus during the initial days of the outbreak, silenced whistleblowers, censored terms on the internet related to the outbreak, lied about the extent of the outbreak in their country so they could hoard medical supplies, and lied about the origin of the outbreak, falsely claiming that the U.S. military brought the coronavirus to Wuhan.

Top Chinese officials also knew that the pandemic was very serious and that the coronavirus was highly contagious for at least six days before alerting the public on January 20 about what was happening. China waited an additional three days to seal off Wuhan from the rest of the world, thus allowing the coronavirus to spread even further.

A study published by the University of Southampton in March estimated at the time that “if interventions in [China] could have been conducted one week, two weeks, or three weeks earlier, cases could have been reduced by 66 percent, 86 percent and 95 percent respectively – significantly limiting the geographical spread of the disease.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), one of the fiercest China hawks in American politics, told Fox News in late April that he believes that China allowed flights out of Wuhan during the coronavirus outbreak “because they didn’t want to see their relative power and standing in the world decline because this virus was contained within China.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

