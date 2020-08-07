https://www.dailywire.com/news/chrissy-teigen-caught-cooking-with-goya-beans-after-joining-boycott

It turns out that Chrissy Teigen’s boycott of Goya over the CEO’s expressed Trump support was all for show.

On Thursday, Teigen posted a cooking tutorial for oxtail food and shared a photo of the several ingredients she planned to implement; standing out among them was a can of Goya peas.

Hey @chrissyteigen what happened to boycotting Goya? Lmfao Your so lame 🙃 pic.twitter.com/v1azftndLq — Chelsea mears (@Chelseamears3) August 6, 2020

This past month, Goya was thrust into the rip-roaring jaws of a left-wing hate machine when company CEO Robert Unanue said America is “truly blessed” to have President Trump during a Rose Garden speech about the White House’s Hispanic prosperity initiative.

“We’re all truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder,” he said. “We have an incredible builder, and we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president.”

Shortly thereafter, Chrissy Teigen joined the social media mob by pledging to boycott the company. “F*********K. A shame. Don’t care how good the beans taste though. Bye bye,” she tweeted.

Several days later, Teigen publicly shamed White House advisor Ivanka Trump for sharing a photo of herself posing with a Goya can.

“Had it with anyone who EVER defends this woman or puts her as the “sane” one in this family. what a repulsive trolling of the people. also (in the SEA of illegal shit this family does) is this even ethically ok or legal??” she tweeted.

FUUUUUUUCK. A shame. Don’t care how good the beans taste though. Bye bye. https://t.co/xV7U0UO8CY — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 10, 2020

had it with anyone who EVER defends this woman or puts her as the “sane” one in this family. what a repulsive trolling of the people. also (in the SEA of illegal shit this family does) is this even ethically ok or legal?? https://t.co/M8GJajHlGS — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 15, 2020

As evidenced by her cooking tutorial, the Goya beans were apparently so tasty that they overpowered Teigen’s divisive partisanship. People on social media spared no expense roasting her.

“[Teigen]⁩ Goya boycott lasted less than a month. Remember this CEOs when the mob comes after you. Don’t cower & cave to these virtue-signaling bullies. Stand strong,” tweeted Rachel Campos-Duffy.

“Chrissy Teigen claimed she was boycotting Goya when the CEO came out in support of Trump. But on Instagram when she panned some ingredients on her kitchen counter, she reveals she’s not boycotting Goya at all,” tweeted NBC Universal exec Mike Sington.

Hypocrite. This was 11hrs ago. pic.twitter.com/sk8Bt8QYaN — Ernest Johnson (@Ernest_kite) August 7, 2020

After leftists vowed to boycott his business, Unanue, who had previously worked with the Obama administration, said he will not be apologizing to the woke mob.

“You’re allowed to talk good or to praise one president but you’re not allowed — when I was called to be part of this commission to aid in economic and educational prosperity, and you make a positive comment, all of the sudden that’s not acceptable,” he told Brian Kilmeade of “Fox & Friends.”

“I’m not apologizing for saying,” Unanue continued. “Especially if you’re called by the President of the United States, you’re going to say, ‘No, I’m sorry, I’m busy, no thank you?’ I didn’t say that to the Obamas and I didn’t say that to President Trump.”

The criticisms against Goya became so toxic that Julio Ricardo Varela wrote an op-ed for NBC News claiming that Unanue was actually searching for “white acceptance.”

“Well, as a long-time supporter of Republican candidates, Unanue has had no problem shunning his grandfather’s Puerto Rican migrant roots by playing up his family’s Spanish and European ones — as though the quest for white acceptance is something noble to achieve in these times,” he wrote.

