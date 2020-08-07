https://www.dailywire.com/news/cnns-chris-cuomo-trump-is-violating-our-kids-with-covid-19-statements

CNN host Chris Cuomo claimed this week that President Donald Trump was “violating” children with statements about COVID-19 because, Cuomo claims, Trump was putting parents “in the position to expose” their kids to the virus.

Cuomo repeatedly ignored the disastrous response that his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, had to the pandemic. The New York Times reported that travel out of New York City “became the primary source of infections around the United States.”

Cuomo dinged the president for saying that “for whatever reason, the China virus, children handle it very well.”

“Their immune systems are very, very strong,” Trump continued. “They’re very powerful. And they – they seem to be able to handle it very well, and that’s according to every statistic.”

“Why would he lie to you about it? Why would he put you in the position to expose your kid that way?” Cuomo said. “Facebook removed one of his videos from his personal page because of what he said on State TV this morning, making these same BS claims that kids are almost immune, because it violates their harmful COVID misinformation policy.”

“How is he able to live up to the standard that we demand right now?” Cuomo later added. “He violated their standards. He’s violating us, especially our kids.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

PARTIAL TRANSCRIPT PROVIDED VIA CNN:

(START VIDEO CLIP) PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: If you look at children, I mean, they’re able to throw it off very easily. And it’s an amazing thing. Because some flus, they don’t. They get very sick, and they have problems with flus, and they have problems with other things. But, for whatever reason, the China virus, children handle it very well. Their immune systems are very, very strong. They’re very powerful. And they – they seem to be able to handle it very well, and that’s according to every statistic. (END VIDEO CLIP) CNN HOST CHRIS CUOMO: It is not according to every statistic. I know for a fact that he knows not to say, what he’s saying to you, right there. And with our kids! Children have died from this virus. Do they usually? No. Do they die the way adults do? No. But that’s not the point of comparison. They are not immune. They get sick. They get infected. They generally do have lighter or no symptoms. But after age 10, the best research we have, at this point, tells us they are just as likely to spread coronavirus as anyone else. And he knows it. I know he was told that. It is the best reckoning by his own Task Force. Why would he lie to you about it? Why would he put you in the position to expose your kid that way? How can we deal with a president who lies so much? Facebook removed one of his videos from his personal page because of what he said on State TV this morning, making these same BS claims that kids are almost immune, because it violates their harmful COVID misinformation policy. What our president is putting out, about children, is so violative of their decency standard, that they pulled it. Just think about that. Trump’s Campaign account also posted the video on Twitter. Twitter made it delete the tweet before it could tweet again. They can’t even live up to the social media standards! How is he able to live up to the standard that we demand right now? He violated their standards. He’s violating us, especially our kids. If we are lucky, most big populations will see kids going back to school part time, at best, in the fall. And that sucks. And it didn’t have to be this way. So many of you are going to be compromised, you’re not going to be able to work. Somebody’s going to have to sacrifice. You may be first up to lose your jobs as a result. I don’t see Congress giving any protection for that, any kind of safety, to provide for the needs that are now going to become necessary, required to deal with the reality. And why? At the root of all of it is this president’s stubborn refusal to act. Now look, some of it’s on you too, and people – me, not me so much, in this case, because I was sick already, and I do the distancing, and I wear the mask, even though I have the antibodies.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

