(Pictured above: former MI6 Christopher Steele, the DOJ’s Bruce Ohr and Glen Simpson from Fusion GPS)

On July 19th we broke the story that the Primary Sub-Source (PSS) for the Steele dossier was Igor Danchenko – the individual behind most of the made up lies in the Steele dossier.

Danchenko is the one individual those looking into the Trump – Russia collusion fraud wanted to identify – the PSS – the individual who was behind the material amount of Steele dossier lies. The Deep State kept Danchenko’s name hidden for nearly four years.

One site that located the PSS is aptly named https://ifoundthepss.blogspot.com/2020/07/unmistakable-proof.html (We’ll refer to this individual and website as IFTPSS.) You can find all the excellent information IFTPSS obtained in identifying Danchenko at that site with a summary from our post.

We reported a couple days later on the relationship Danchenko had with his former professor Fiona Hill – they both worked at the Brookings Institute:

Yup, with Fiona Hill, one of the colleagues of Igor Danchenko at Brookings. What a coincidence, huh?

Imagine that: the PSS lives in the USA & is a colleague of Fiona. pic.twitter.com/qJo488G3x5 — Jaap Titulaer (@JaapTitulaer) July 19, 2020

The connection to Fiona Hill is huge because it shows that Adam Schiff’s disgusting unconstitutional impeachment proceeding with his star witness, Fiona Hill, is closely connected to the Russian scandal and the PSS. No wonder the Deep State wanted Danchenko’s name hidden. They’ve kept it hidden for four years.

(Of course according to her resume Fiona Hill worked for the George Soros Open Society Institute from 2000-2006, just 13 years ago.)

We then reported on July 25th that Paul Sperry at Real Clear Investigations reported on the PSS and added more color to the individual responsible for all the made up lies in the fraudulent Steele dossier.

Per Sperry’s reporting of the PSS, he comes across as a misguided alcoholic who was willing to subvert rules to make a living. He reportedly never was an employee of Orbis, Steele’s firm, so this would not impede his chances of obtaining a security clearance. Instead, he was paid through a friend who owned an employment agency and worked out a deal with Steele to pay Danchenko.

We then reported on Danchenko’s bias in 2008 where he stated that he preferred Biden and Obama in that year’s Presidential race as was reported by the far-left Huffington Post.

We then reported that Danchenko was American-based not Russian-based. But this was mis-reported (another lie) in the FBI FISA application.

Per a cursory review of the IG’s FISA report on Carter Page, the fact that Danchenko was not based in Russia was not listed as a material discrepancy in the IG’s report and included in the list of 17 material issues emanating from the fraudulent FISA report.

Now today another bomb shell

According to transcripts from Steele’s recent court case in the UK, Steele noted that he was provided theories to add to the dossier now infamous and connected to Steele – the Steele dossier. The information didn’t come from sources, it was fed to Steele from the DOJ and Fusion GPS, the firm paid by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the DNC to create the dossier!

We don’t know yet if the FBI was complicit but we do know that the Steele memos were fabricated based on theories fed to Steele from at least one individual in the DOJ.

This is illegal and the @FBI should have known better—or they did, and were complicit. We have confirmation that the Steele memos were fabricated and attributed to individuals who had no part in the hoax. Sussman was also involved. Nellie and Bruce were also actors. https://t.co/EslfPIBiGW — Wayne Sida (@neurosidafex) August 6, 2020

We reported previously on Michael Sussman who is mentioned by Steele above. Sussman was a DOJ attorney whose job was to provide the DOJ materials from the junk Steele dossier. Now we know, according to Steele, that Sussman was the guy who first shared the garbage Alfa Bank connection with Steele. Steele was then directed by Fusion GPS to include the story (lie) in his dossier.

We now know that the DOJ sent garbage to Steele that was later included in the garbage Steele dossier that Obama’s corrupt FBI and DOJ used in the Carter Page FISA warrant application providing them cover to spy on candidate and President Trump.

The Obama holdovers in the DOJ and FBI are so terribly corrupt. They are still trying to cover up for themselves. Americans want justice, transparency and enforcement of the law – not crimes and coverups and make believe dossiers.

