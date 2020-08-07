https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/08/07/cuomo-concedes-to-trump-new-york-schools-will-open/
RUSH: I’ve got the show all prepped, I’ve got it ready to go, I’ve told the broadcast engineer the first two sound bites I’m gonna use and then I get this. Breaking news from ABC News: “Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, says that all New York school districts can open for the fall.”
Now, wait just a minute. There isn’t a “but.” So far there isn’t a “but.” For Andrew Cuomo to do this, do you realize what a concession this could be made to look like to Trump? Do you realize what a big — I mean, since everything in the media these days is can we make it look bad for Trump, can we make it look good for the Democrats, can we make it look good for Biden?
Oh, by the way, Biden, he stepped in it again and doesn’t know what he’s done. He doubled down on it and doesn’t know what he’s done because he’s not the guy writing what he’s saying. And he’s not the guy who’s writing his tweets. We’ll get to all that in a minute. But for the governor of New York, at this stage — I guess if you’re gonna open the schools, you’ve gotta do it quick. If you’ve made up your mind you’re gonna do it, you gotta do it.
To open the public schools in New York this fall means there’s gotta be a reason. There’s gotta be something going on, Mr. Snerdley, that is forcing — ’cause Cuomo doesn’t want to do this. Do you think? These blue state governors do not want to do anything that could in any way be seen as helping Trump. I mean, who is it in American government that has been single-handedly pushing and moving to get the schools open? I gotta tell you, it’s Donald Trump.
And who is it that’s been opposing it? Who is it that’s been thinking it’s not realistic? Who is it that’s been demanding all kinds of things if they do it? The teachers unions. So Governor Cuomo is, in addition to everything else, is standing up to the teachers unions and telling them to go pound sand. Now, the teachers unions are demanding all kinds of things. They want, for example, the latest demand, if there is in the entirety of the New York public school system — and this was before Cuomo opened ’em up today — if there is one case of COVID-19 found at any school, they gotta shut down the entire school system. That is a demand from the teachers unions.
And I think it’s not just in New York. I think it encompasses a couple of other places too. So does this portend something here? Is there already that we can’t really see, but we suspect it, is there already a ripple effect across the country that the Democrats’ plan here isn’t working? By the way, the latest polling data, the latest polling data narrowing the gap.
In fact, there was one headline that I saw that suggests that the polling right now between Trump and Biden is identical to where it was with Trump and Hillary. And for that to happen, it means that Biden is losing significant ground.