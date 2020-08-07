https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/07/dear-diary-president-trump-was-mean-to-us-journos-on-a-hot-mic/

CNN’s Jim Acosta is reporting that President Trump was caught on a hot mic before tonight’s news conference at his Bedminster club saying . . . the exact same things in private as he does in public?

Before news conf Trump was caught on a hot mic telling people at club…”You’ll get to meet the fake news tonight. You’ll get to see what I have to go through. Who’s there? Oh all my killers are there, wow. So you’ll get to see some of the people that we deal with every day” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 8, 2020

A legit “Dear diary” moment:

And this is quite the self-own:

Trump just got Jim Acosta to report that Jim Acosta is fake news. https://t.co/R1kOeFULhE — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) August 8, 2020

Really, what’s the story here?

So he got “caught on a hot mic” saying the exact same things he says directly to the press corps on camera on any day that ends in “y”? https://t.co/MXLDM26NZU — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) August 8, 2020

100% true:

So, the same thing he says to your face. — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 8, 2020

Journos like to pretend they’re not part of this same game, but they are:

Trump bashing the press, yes. But also hyping/promoting the drama, the confrontation, the show… always. https://t.co/GHTwSwuPvu — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) August 8, 2020

You know, in Trump-speak “killer” is actually a good thing:

The people charged with holding powerful politicians accountable to the American people are described as “killers” — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) August 8, 2020

And they should know that after 3 years:

I heard @jeffmason1 can kill a man with little more than a his bare hands and folded piece of paper from a reporter’s notebook. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 8, 2020

Curiously, what else did the president say?

What else did he say, Jim? https://t.co/7aEsPiYbQn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 8, 2020

***

