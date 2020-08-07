https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/07/dear-god-i-hope-this-isnt-true-rumor-mill-says-biden-has-chosen-his-vp/

Susan Rice.

Alrighty then.

Dear God, I hope this isn’t true: Biden has chosen his VP, as Susan Rice offloads Netflix stock https://t.co/87MEw95Hi1 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 7, 2020

Jon Cooper formerly chaired a Democratic Super PAC and was part of a “Draft Biden” outfit in 2016. His Twitter avatar is a photo of him with a smilin’ Sleepy Joe. Beyond that, we have no reason to believe this is true. As far as I’m aware, not a single media outlet has corroborated it — and they’re working their sources hard to do so, no doubt. But again, it’s Friday:

Several sources tell me that Joe Biden has chosen his VP running mate. — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) August 7, 2020

Keep in mind, it’s Jon Cooper we’re talking about.

But there is more:

Netflix director (and possible VP pick?) Susan Rice exercised her stock options in the streamer this week, and subsequently sold all the shares, netting her a gain of about $300,000 https://t.co/I0wyWWDIwM — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) August 6, 2020

Seems a tad coincidental, don’cha think?

Pretty sure Biden didn’t ‘pick’ anyone.

Could also be an attempt to influence the selection. This seems weird to me. She is not good on TV and has no experience as a politician. He could get away with it except that his VP has to be a successor and will be under much greater scrutiny. Worse than Palin/Ferraro. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 7, 2020

The worst–far worse than Kamala. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) August 7, 2020

Does he know he’s chosen her? — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) August 7, 2020

Guessing he does not.

If the rumors about the Durham investigation are true, this kind of has to happen this way. — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) August 7, 2020

Lol. Biden gets let out of the basement for one week and tanks his campaign, and now we find out that we get to re-litigate Benghazi while Durham is simultaneously indicting her Russia Hoax Coup co-conspirators. My God, Trump 2020 headquarters IRLRN😂 pic.twitter.com/G9wkXulVHZ — Lt. Col. Deep State (@dattmyar) August 7, 2020

It’s gonna be lit.

***

