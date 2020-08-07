https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/07/dear-god-i-hope-this-isnt-true-rumor-mill-says-biden-has-chosen-his-vp/

Susan Rice.

Alrighty then.

From our sister site, Hot Air:

Jon Cooper formerly chaired a Democratic Super PAC and was part of a “Draft Biden” outfit in 2016. His Twitter avatar is a photo of him with a smilin’ Sleepy Joe. Beyond that, we have no reason to believe this is true. As far as I’m aware, not a single media outlet has corroborated it — and they’re working their sources hard to do so, no doubt. But again, it’s Friday:

Keep in mind, it’s Jon Cooper we’re talking about.

But there is more:

Seems a tad coincidental, don’cha think?

Pretty sure Biden didn’t ‘pick’ anyone.

Guessing he does not.

It’s gonna be lit.

***

