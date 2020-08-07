https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/devastating-trump-responds-junk-intel-report-nobody-common-sense-say-russia-wants-donald-trump-win-video/

As reported earlier the Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center released a totally BS report on the 2020 election threats.

The Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center Bill Evanina on Friday revealed information on threats from foreign countries in the 2020 election.

According to Director Bill Evanina Russia wants Joe Biden to lose!

What complete BS.

Bill Evanina is a complete joke.

TRENDING: President Trump Makes Cryptic Remark at Ohio Speech: “I Have a Lot of Enemies…This May Be the Last Time You’ll See Me for a While”

Ahead of the 2020 U.S. elections, foreign states will continue to use covert and overt influence measures in their attempts to sway U.S. voters’ preferences and perspectives, shift U.S. policies, increase discord in the United States, and undermine the American people’s confidence in our democratic process,” Evanina said in a statement. Bejing prefers a Trump loss because Chinese officials view him as unpredictable, Evanina wrote. China has been expanding its attempt to influence the General Election and shape U.S. policy, by pressuring political figures Chinese officials view as opposed to China’s interests, he said.

Then Director Evanina added this:

… the intelligence community assesses “that Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia ‘establishment.’”

The ODNI report was released in an official statement:

NEW from ODNI on 2020 election interference by foreign actors China “prefers that President Trump – whom Beijing sees as unpredictable – does not win reelection.” Russia “is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden” And Iran just wants chaos pic.twitter.com/ANcn6sRHAm — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) August 7, 2020

On Friday night President Trump was asked about this ridiculous government official’s report.

Trump respectfully SHREDDED this nonsense.

Reporter: Sir, the intelligence agencies today said Russia is already meddling in this year’s election to hurt Joe Biden… Do you believe that intelligence and what are you going to do about it? President Trump: It could be. It could be. I think the last person Russia wants to see in office is Donald Trump because nobody’s been tougher on Russia than I have ever. Reporter: That’s not what the intelligence community is saying. President Trump: Well I don’t care what anybody says. Nobody with any common sense would say… China would love for us to have an election where Trump loses to Sleepy Joe Biden. If Joe Biden was president China would own our country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]