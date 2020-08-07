https://hannity.com/media-room/developing-milwaukee-police-chief-demoted-after-using-tear-gas-to-disperse-violent-protests/
AOC’S PLEA: People Should Be ‘Willing to Sacrifice Everything,’ All ‘Privileges’ to Defund Police
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.08.20
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered a passioned plea to “defund” police departments across America Sunday; asking people to “sacrifice everything” and “all their privileges” to promote social justice.
“There are moments in every person’s career, where you have to be willing to say, ‘Am I willing to sacrifice everything that I have, all the privileges that I have, so that the right thing can go through?’ This is one of those moments,” said Ocasio-Cortez.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “If you’re an elected official… I’m asking you to ask yourself what are you willing to sacrifice to make sure that over-funded police departments are defunded?” pic.twitter.com/P9gSWwlCrr
— The Hill (@thehill) June 7, 2020
“If you’re an elected official, I’m asking you to ask yourself, what are you willing to sacrifice to make sure that overfunded police departments are defunded?’
Watch AOC’s comments above.
BUSTED! Minneapolis Council Members Who Want to ‘Defund Police’ Spending $4K per Day on Private Security
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.07.20
At least three members of the Minneapolis City Council who want to “defund the police” are spending more than $4500 per day on “private security” in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd.
“The City of Minneapolis is spending $4,500 a day for private security for three council members who have received threats following the police killing of George Floyd,” reports Fox Minneapolis. “A city spokesperson said the private security details have cost taxpayers $63,000 over the past three weeks.”
“Councilmember Andrea Jenkins said she has been asking for security since she was sworn in. She said current threats have come in the form of emails, letters, and posts to social media,” adds the website.
“My concern is the large number of white nationalist(s) in our city and other threatening communications I’ve been receiving,” wrote Jenkins in an email.
