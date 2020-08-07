https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/diamond-silk-biden-diversity/2020/08/07/id/981179

Political activist vloggers Diamond and Silk on Friday gave viewers a preview of their new show set to debut on Newsmax TV on Saturday evening, decrying “Jim Crow Joe” Biden for his remarks at a convention of Black and Hispanic journalists earlier this week, saying “he don’t own Black people.”

The sister team from Fayetteville, North Carolina, Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, excoriated presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and the group Black Lives Matter in an appearance on “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

“I find it offensive and appalling for (Biden) to even imply that all Black people think alike,” Diamond said referring to Biden’s remark at the journalists convention that the Latino community was “incredibly diverse” “unlike the African-American community.”

“We are not all alike. But it’s his liberal ideology that gets him to believe that, just because he’s a Democrat, Black people are going to vote for him. He has to understand, Jim Crow Joe must know he don’t own Black people. We all don’t think alike. We’re very different in our thoughts. We have our own minds. We don’t need someone like him spoon-feeding us a narrative and trying to get us to go along with it. Shame on him.”

Silk added that Biden’s remarks such as the one about diversity is why the former vice president does not often speak in public.

“Now we see why they keep hidin’ Biden in a basement,” she said.

The pair also decried the call from Illinois Democratic state Rep. LaShawn K. Ford of Chicago to scrap history classes because the current curriculum “leads to white privilege and a racist society.” He wants the curriculum suspended until “appropriate alternatives are developed.”

Diamond used the issue to advocate for school choice, slamming Democrats as “the party that wants to keep slavery going. They are the party of the KKK, Jim Crow, racism, separation.

“And I don’t want any Black Lives Matter member teaching my child nothing…It wants to disrupt and dismantle the nuclear family. Every child deserves a two-parent home, a mother and a father.”

Diamond said their show, “Diamond & Silk Crystal Clear,” Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., will be about the “news of the week.”

“We’re not politically correct, we’re politically direct,” Silk added.

