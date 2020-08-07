http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/EVhZTHT275g/diversity-silicon-valley-style.php

Readers periodically suggest adding a “Videos of the Week” feature to go along with the Week in Pictures, and though I have thought about this from time to time, I’ve usually concluded that the required time commitment of sitting through even a short collection of videos wouldn’t have the same frisson as TWiP. But we’ll still gladly post videos as they arise on individual merit.

And I think I’ve found a new supplier who is worthy of including alongside J.P. Sears and Remy. It is comedian Ryan Long, and he has produced these two perfect takes on “diversity” in Silicon Valley, and the stereotypical protester (each one just two minutes long). You can be forgiven for thinking that, like “Portlandia,” these are documentaries.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

