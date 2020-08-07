https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/doctored-videos-already-faking-cause-beiruts-explosion/

(CNN) Doctored videos of Tuesday’s devastating explosion in Beirut are already circulating on every major social media platform.

In videos originally shot by both CNN and eyewitnesses in the Lebanese capital, footage of a rising smoke plume at Beirut Port was inverted and made to look like a “negative.” In addition, a missile-like object was superimposed on the video.

Some of the manipulated footage was taken from the Facebook page of Beirut-based, CNN Arabic social media producer Mehsen Mekhtfe. He had captured the explosion while walking near the port — something that he does frequently during that time of day.

Read the full story ›

