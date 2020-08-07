http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jf864Ka4bYM/

President Donald Trump on Friday taunted former Vice President Joe Biden for saying the black community was not incredibly diverse.

“After yesterday’s statement, Sleepy Joe Biden is no longer worthy of the Black Vote!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

After yesterday’s statement, Sleepy Joe Biden is no longer worthy of the Black Vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2020

Biden made his remarks in an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists in a video that aired on August 6

“And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community, with incredibly different attitudes about different things … it’s a very diverse community,” Biden said.

Biden’s campaign tried to clean up the former vice president’s comments in a statement on Thursday evening but did not offer an apology for his remarks.

Trump shared the video of Biden’s remarks repeatedly on Twitter.

On Thursday, Trump told reporters Biden “totally disparaged and insulted the black community” and disparaged the comment on Twitter.

“Wow! Joe Biden just lost the entire African American community. What a ‘dumb’ thing to say!” Trump wrote.

Joe Biden: ‘Unlike the African American Community … the Latino Community Is an Incredibly Diverse Community‘ https://t.co/mceJwwG7aV via @BreitbartNews. Wow! Joe Biden just lost the entire African American community. What a “dumb” thing to say! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2020

