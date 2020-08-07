https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/dow-sp-500-eke-sixth-straight-gains-investors-await-stimulus-deal/

(CNBC) The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 eked out small gains on Friday, shaking off concerns over rising U.S.-China tensions and ongoing coronavirus stimulus negotiations.

The 30-stock Dow closed 46.50 points higher, or 0.2%, at 27,433.48. The S&P 500 ended the session up 0.1% at 3,351.28. Those gains were enough to stretch their winning streaks to six days.

The Nasdaq Composite lagged, falling 0.9% to 11,010.98 and snapping a seven-session winning streak. Amazon and Netflix fell 1.8% and 2.8%, respectively. Microsoft dropped 1.8% and Apple slid 2.3%.

