Major kudos to the Trump campaign’s digital team are in order. Once again, they’ve hidden an epic little easter egg in their website.

Last year, before Joe Biden was the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, Trump’s reelection campaign mocked his former rival, Hillary Clinton, by showing a picture of her at the presidential podium when website users reached reach the site’s 404 error page.

“Oops! This is awkward. You’re looking for something that doesn’t exist,” the page read.

(Screenshot: Trump campaign website, 2019)

As fantastic as that was, the campaign website’s 404 error page has since been updated, and it is just as epic as the previous one. The new page features an image of a clueless Joe Biden.

“It appears you are as lost as me,” the page now reads.

(Screenshot: Trump campaign website)

The Biden campaign has tried to be similarly clever, but instead, their 404 error page features a photo of Biden in a face mask, and reads, “We couldn’t mask this error, but you should mask yourself.” It also features a link for users to buy a face mask branded with the Biden campaign logo for twenty bucks.

Nice try, Biden campaign. But it’s nowhere near as effective as the Trump campaign’s epic trolling.

