https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/evangelicals-trump-holds-event-las-vegas-casino-amid-nevada-ban-gatherings-50-people-houses-worship-video/

Evangelicals for Trump on Thursday held a campaign event at the Ahern Hotel and Convention Center, a joint hotel and casino in Las Vegas.

Democrat Nevada Governor Sisolak in his recent Coronavirus order capped houses of worship at 50 people while casinos are allowed 50% capacity.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the tyrants of the state and denied a Nevada church’s appeal of attendance restriction.

Justice Gorsuch sided with the church in a dissent.

TRENDING: Portland: Women Defending Police Precinct Attacked by Antifa Terrorists

“In Nevada, it seems, it is better to be in entertainment than religion,” Gorsuch wrote. “Maybe that is nothing new. But the First Amendment prohibits such obvious discrimination against the exercise of religion. The world we inhabit today, with a pandemic upon us, poses unusual challenges. But there is no world in which the Constitution permits Nevada to favor Caesars Palace over Calvary Chapel.”

“In a time when many Nevadans can’t go to church because of overreaching restrictions, President Trump’s campaign is bringing together evangelicals from across the community to pray, worship and discuss key issues facing Americans in the November election,” Trump 2020 deputy national press secretary Ken Farnaso said in a statement.

We are in strange times when Christians have to run to casinos to congregate and pray.

WATCH:

Packed house at #EvangelicalsForTrump prayer & praise event in Las Vegas. NV Governor banned church services but casinos can operate at 50% capacity. So we are praying in a casino. pic.twitter.com/fP4xE3lPAb — Ralph Reed (@ralphreed) August 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

