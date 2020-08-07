https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/fake-news-hack-nicolle-wallace-asks-gop-sen-ron-johnson-conspiring-vladimir-putin-denigrate-joe-biden-following-release-bs-intel-report-video/

The Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center on Friday released a report claiming Russia is actively working to denigrate Joe Biden.

The report also claimed China and Iran would prefer it if Trump lost the election in November.

“We assess that China prefers that President Trump — whom Beijing sees as unpredictable — does not win reelection,” said William R. Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said in a statement.

“We assess that Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia ‘establishment.’ This is consistent with Moscow’s public criticism of him when he was Vice President for his role in the Obama Administration’s policies on Ukraine and its support for the anti-Putin opposition inside Russia,” Evanina added.

MSNBC hack Nicolle Wallace immediately jumped on the chance to push Russia 2.0.

Wallace asked a panel on Friday if Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), who is investigating the Biden crime family, is in cahoots with Vladimir Putin.

Because now anyone who investigates Biden, calls out Biden’s criminal history, posts videos of his gaffes or opposes him will be accused of being a Russian asset.

“Russia is actively working to quote ‘denigrate’ Joe Biden. My question for you: Ron Johnson senator from Wisconsin is actively working to denigrate Joe Biden. Are they in cahoots?” questioned Nicolle Wallace.

How does this woman still have a job?

WATCH:

.@NicolleDWallace: “Russia is actively working to quote ‘denigrate’ Joe Biden. My question for you: Ron Johnson senator from Wisconsin is actively working to denigrate Joe Biden. Are they in cahoots?” pic.twitter.com/Vm40Gs5052 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 7, 2020

