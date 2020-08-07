https://bigleaguepolitics.com/feckless-portland-mayor-ted-wheeler-admits-antifa-rioters-arent-peaceful-protestors-as-mayhem-continues/

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler finally admitted that the ANTIFA criminals responsible for street violence in Portland over the past three months are not “peaceful protestors” on Thursday, condemning the militants in the strongest terms yet. Wheeler had previously been a staunch apologist for the street criminals.

[embedded content]

“This is not peaceful protest… This is not advocacy to advance reforms or transform any system.”

Trending: SCAMDEMIC: Social Justice Warrior Academic Who ‘Died’ of COVID-19 Never Actually Existed

Wheeler’s remarks in the Thursday press conference come a night after an ANTIFA mob attempted to set fire to a Portland Police Bureau building in South Portland, while many people were inside the structure. The mob of leftist miscreants has swiftly moved on to Portland police buildings.

take our poll – story continues below

Completing this poll grants you access to Big League Politics updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

In a surprise to no one, criminal activity and dangerous left-wing street riots have continued after the City of Portland finally accepted responsibility for its obligation to secure the Hatfield Federal Courthouse from ANTIFA militancy and political violence. Wheeler had falsely claimed that the rioters were only acting out because of the deployment of federal law enforcement to Portland, an assertion promptly disproved as the rioters have continued to commit crimes this week.

ANTIFA militants were seen attacking a woman at her own home in South Portland on Wednesday, targeting the middle-aged woman for supposedly wearing a “Nazi” armband.

ANTIFA militants attack a woman at her own home. pic.twitter.com/RRZpvldEm8 — Richard (@Wildman_AZ) August 6, 2020

It’s rich for Wheeler to make any claim that his city administration opposes the left-wing terror, after carrying water for the ANTIFA mob for weeks as federal authorities sought to repel attacks on the courthouse.

The neoliberal mayor announced that the city expects additional ANTIFA terror within the coming days.

“We anticipate additional planned attacks on occupied public buildings over the next few days.”

Hilariously low level of integrity.

Show Comments ▼

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

