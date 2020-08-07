https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/former-dni-richard-grenell-posts-video-not-devastating-biden-campaign/

Former DNI Richard Grenell posted video on Twitter Thursday night that is just devastating for Joe Biden.

Most Americans have been shielded by the liberal mainstream media from Joe Biden’s current cognitive decline.

How many Americans want a leader who doesn’t even know where he is?

This video is JUST BRUTAL!

The Democrats have nominated someone who has lost it. Everyone can see it. Watch this. https://t.co/z41jd2FsZa — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 7, 2020

