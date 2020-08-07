https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/vaccine-gallup-poll/2020/08/07/id/981022

Sixty-five percent of Americans say they would get a free, FDA-approved coronavirus vaccine if it became “available right now,” while 35% say they would not, a new Gallup poll reveals.

Here are how the survey results, released Friday, break down:

47% of Republicans say they would get the vaccine, compared to 53% who would not.

81% of Democrats would get vaccinated, while 19% would not.

59% of independents say they would get the vaccine, compared to 41% who would not.

56% of those in rural or farm areas would get vaccinated, while 44% would not.

69% of those living in the suburbs would get the vaccine, compared to 31% who would not.

65% of those living in a large city would get vaccinated, while 35% would not.

The poll, conduced July 20-Aug. 2, surveyed 7,632 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

