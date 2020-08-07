https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jack-keane-alex-azar-taiwan-visit/2020/08/07/id/981106

United States Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar’s upcoming trip to Taiwan sends a “statement” to China about the country’s recent actions, according to Fox News senior strategic analyst Jack Keane.

Azar’s visit, which was announced on Tuesday, marks the first time that a U.S. Cabinet member has traveled to the country in six years, since former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy visited the country in 2014.

Keane, a retired general, said on “Fox & Friends” Friday that the trip “will cause a more significant stir to be sure, but I think strategically, it’s making a statement about our support for Taiwan, and the Trump administration has had the strongest support for Taiwan since we broke off diplomatic relations with them.”

He added that the U.S. has “the ability to provide military support for them and this administration has come through with significant increase in military support. Diplomatically this will cause a pushback from the Chinese Communist Party to be sure, but nonetheless it is the right move to send a message that the United States is backing Taiwan.”

