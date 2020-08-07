https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/07/get-out-of-your-basement-joe-arizona-gov-doug-ducey-has-no-time-for-joe-bidens-shameless-covid19-politicization/

Just in case the MSM aren’t doing enough heavy lifting to explain away Joe Biden’s latest racist gaffe, Biden (or an unfortunate staffer) is on Twitter today trying to shift the public’s focus to Arizona and Gov. Doug Ducey’s handling of the COVID19 crisis:

President Trump called Arizona “a model for applying a science-based approach to the decreasing cases and hospitalizations without implementing a punishing lockdown.” He said Governor Ducey’s approach should be used by other states—but here’s what’s really happening in Arizona: — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2020

Gov. Ducey is rushing reopening without adequate testing and contact tracing. He’s withholding support for increased testing and making local leaders plead for it. He’s refusing to implement a mask mandate and turning his back on older Americans and those at greater risk. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2020

Here’s how COVID-19 affected Arizonans under the Trump—Ducey model: – An infection rate—still—of nearly 20%

– The fifth-highest number of current hospitalizations in the country

– More than 4,000 deaths from COVID-19

– More than 183,000 cases

– Lengthy delays in test results — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2020

The truth is that President Trump could have acted months ago to curb this pandemic—it’s obvious he still hasn’t learned his lesson. He continues to ignore the warnings of health experts and we’re all paying the price. https://t.co/JOgA5Gpop4 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2020

The truth? The truth is that Joe Biden is so desperate to avoid responsibility for his own ignorance that he’ll throw whatever he can find the wall in the hopes that something’ll stick.

And Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, for his part, isn’t letting him get away with it:

“Come on man!” Get out of your basement, Joe, and get the facts on Arizona: -Percent positivity between 9-11% for the first time since May

-The lowest R Naught in the nation at .86

-380+ testing sites, and growing

-And we’re providing care and comfort to those who need it. 1/ https://t.co/PlwiCU22JB — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) August 7, 2020

The last thing we need is another politician rooting for the virus because it helps them politically. We’ve got enough of that. AZ has more work to do, but we are on the right track thanks to the actions and responsibility of our people. Let’s keep doing what we’re doing. 2/2 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) August 7, 2020

Biden’s got enough problems without worrying about what Arizona’s doing.

