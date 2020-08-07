https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/07/get-out-of-your-basement-joe-arizona-gov-doug-ducey-has-no-time-for-joe-bidens-shameless-covid19-politicization/

Just in case the MSM aren’t doing enough heavy lifting to explain away Joe Biden’s latest racist gaffe, Biden (or an unfortunate staffer) is on Twitter today trying to shift the public’s focus to Arizona and Gov. Doug Ducey’s handling of the COVID19 crisis:

The truth? The truth is that Joe Biden is so desperate to avoid responsibility for his own ignorance that he’ll throw whatever he can find the wall in the hopes that something’ll stick.

And Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, for his part, isn’t letting him get away with it:

Biden’s got enough problems without worrying about what Arizona’s doing.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...