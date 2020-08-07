https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/good-news-according-bls-americans-working-today-obama-left-office/

Today the unemployment numbers were released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Even though there the US unemployment rate is at 10%, there are more people working today than when Obama left office in January 2017.

As reported earlier, the jobs numbers came out this morning with the US adding nearly 2 million jobs during the month of July and the unemployment rate decreasing to 10%. However, hidden in these numbers from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics is a report showing the number of Americans working in the country today. There are now more than 159.8 million people working in America.

What is unusual about this is that there are today more people working than at the end of Obama’s second term. In December 2016 there were 159.7 million people working in America. Today there are more than 159.8 million Americans in the workforce.

What is odd about these numbers is that the BLS claims the US lost nearly 20.8 million jobs in March of 2020 but this didn’t show in the BLS’s jobs numbers.

What was hidden in today’s numbers is that the number of individuals working in the US today is more than the number of Americans working at the end of Obama’s eight years in office.

