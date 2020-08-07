https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/gop-senators-accuse-pelosi-schiff-schumer-disinformation/

Two senior Republican senators have sent a letter to Democrats House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Adam Schiff, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Mark Warner, vice chair of the Senate intel panel, accusing them of using and spreading disinformation that hurts America.

“It is certainly our goal to eradicate foreign influence from our elections,” wrote Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. “But your use of this issue to knowingly and recklessly promote false narratives for political purposes is completely contrary to that goal.

“One must question whether you are truly concerned about disinformation given the vast amounts of it that you have pushed into the public sphere. … We also call on you to stop playing political games with this issue.”

It was just last month that top Democrats in Congress told the FBI to provide Congress with a counterintelligence briefing on a so-called “concerted foreign interference” campaign targeting Congress and the 2020 election.

TRENDING: Barack Obama whips out his race card

That was the immediate trigger for the GOP’s response.

The letter said the Democrats did not give the GOP a copy of their letter.

“The fact that the press knew more about the content … than we did indicates that you are more interested in grabbing headlines and scoring political points than actually addressing and confronting the issue of foreign interference in our elections,” the GOP letter said.

Democrats, in fact, have pushed disinformation for years, much of it surrounding their claims that the 2016 Trump campaign “colluded” with Russia. The review of facts by FBI special counsel Robert Mueller found that was not so, but even still, Schiff claims to have evidence of that collusion.

The letter noted this, “Although it is undisputed that Russia interfered in the 2016 elections, as they have done in the past and will continue to do in the future, you have twisted this fact beyond recognition to forge a weapon for the purpose of attacking your political opponents no matter its tenuous relationship with facts or the truth.”

In fact, evidence now reveals that the Democrats’ Steele “dossier,” a document on which many of their allegations rested, most likely was influenced itself by Russian disinformation.

“The only relevant disinformation we are aware of are documents that you referenced in your letter and that your colleagues have introduced into our investigations,” the senators said. “For example, your letter references a document, created by a Ukrainian national, that mentions our name along with other Republican senators and administration officials to suggest falsely that we might have received information from this individual. Liberal media outlets have picked up that reference, clearly from a leak, even though we have not received any information from that person.”

“It is you, not us, who have participated in the spread of disinformation,” the letter said.

“As more and more information finally sees the light of day, we are learning just how wrong you were,” in the Trump-Russia collusion scandal, the senators explained.

“And not just wrong, but knowingly wrong; you pushed this false narrative even though, behind closed doors, you repeatedly saw and heard evidence to the contrary,” the letter said.

The senators scolded, “For years you have publicly used the dossier as a cudgel to achieve your political ends at the sacrifice of domestic peace and tranquility.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

