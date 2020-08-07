https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f2f2e704dec887547a29932
Maria Balshaw, 50, says she is subjected to more scrutiny than male predecessors. Dr Balsahaw took over London’s Tate galleries in 2017 and says she views her clothes as ‘armour’….
Los Angeles County public health officials on Saturday reported 2,645 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 related deaths but said hospitalizations continued to decline….
Since his first appearance in 1945, the hot-headed, gun-slingin’, pint-sized character, who hates rabbits, has taught generations of children how to pronounce ‘Yosemite.’…
Jimi’s epic promiscuity may seem unendearing in the early 21st Century but in the ‘permissive’ Sixties it was considered quite normal – one of the more envied perks of the job….
Zsa Zsa Gabor is going on a final ‘farewell tour’ – as her flamboyant widower plans to take her ashes on a trip around Europe before finally laying her to rest in her native Hungary….