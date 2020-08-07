https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gowdy-biden-trump/2020/08/07/id/981195

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is a “career offender” when it comes to “racially curious comments,” former House Oversight Committee head Trey Gowdy said Friday.

In remarks on Fox News’ “The Five,” Gowdy was asked his thoughts on President Donald Trump’s assertion that Biden is out to hurt God.

“I’m not a theologian but I’m not sure you can hurt God,” Gowdy countered. “I think with the PGA and NBA starting, I’m not sure God is following politics right now. I think what Republicans ought to be talking about is contrasting all the aspects of the American family and whether you’re better off the last four years than you were under Biden and [President Barack] Obama.”

He then chided Biden over a history of verbal gaffes.

“It’s always been a challenge to understand what Joe Biden said,” he remarked. “Now you add the variable of what did he mean. Even if he has a moment of lucidity and you understand exactly what he said, he is a recidivist when it comes to saying racially curious things.”

Gowdy recounted a remark Biden made about Obama on the 2007 campaign trail, “that he was the first mainstream candidate that is clean and articulate.”

“What does that mean?” Gowdy asked. “He says you’re not Black if you’re not going to vote for him. That is news to [South Carolina’s GOP Sen.] Tim Scott. He has been Black his entire life.”

During a radio interview in May, Biden said “you ain’t Black” if you’re an African American voter who’s undecided between Biden and Trump.

Biden, Gowdy declared, “is a career offender as it relates to racially curious comments. This is just the latest.”

