https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/07/hacks-are-gonna-hack-guy-benson-holds-a-mirror-up-to-paul-krugman-for-smearing-gop-economist-as-politically-reliable/

The guy who said the Internet was a fad is criticizing the GOP’s ‘go-to-guy’ on economics.

Note, Paul Krugman has not been right about much of anything in the last four years; remember when he said the economy would crumble after Trump was first elected in 2016? Good times.

That he tweeted this with a straight face says so much about him and ain’t none of it good.

We mean, Paul said the Internet was a fad.

Politically reliable.

Sounds like Paul himself, right, because talk about incompetence.

Guy Benson chimed in with that much-needed mirror.

If anyone knows about being politically reliable it’s Paul Krugman.

***

Related:

Major OOPSIE! Andrea Mitchell calls Biden Campaign, ‘Team Obama’ announcing ‘big get’ Ana Navarro and LOL

‘Buckle UP, John!’ US Attorney Durham requests interview with John Brennan in relation to ‘Steele’s deeply flawed’ dossier

Two teenagers discover how much Phil Collins kicks A*S and the video is EVERYTHING (watch)

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...