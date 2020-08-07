https://www.theblaze.com/news/hard-rock-guitarist-george-lynch-ditches-band-moniker-lynch-mob-due-to-everything-going-on-right-now-in-the-world

Following in the woke footsteps of well-known bands formerly known as The Dixie Chicks and Lady Antebellum, veteran hard rock guitarist

George Lynch is retiring the name of his longtime group Lynch Mob,

Ultimate Classic Rock reported.

What are the details?

Lynch said the decision is based partially on the racial connotations in the band moniker, the outlet noted.

“The name itself, of course, has always been problematic,” Lynch said during an interview with

Audio Ink, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. “And now it’s inexcusable to keep the name.”

Lynch — who rose to fame as a member of Dokken in the 1980s, after which he formed Lynch Mob — said greater social awareness was also a factor in getting rid of the band name. Despite the Lynch Mob moniker being a play on the guitarist’s surname, Lynch said he wanted to avoid historical issues associated with the word.

“With everything going on right now in the world, it was really sort of an epiphany moment,” he added, according to the outlet. “I just kind of woke up and said, I think with this record, this is our swan song. I think this would be a good place to exit the stage, that we’ve created this book end — an answer to the first record.”

Lynch also said, “I’m not going to tour anymore with that name or put out any more records with that name. I’ll probably still play with some of the same people. We’ll just call it something else,” the outlet noted..

The final Lynch Mob release will be “Wicked Sensation (Reimagined),” which is a reworking of the band’s 1990 debut album, Ultimate Classic Rock reported, adding that the album is due Aug. 28.

Here’s Lynch Mob in action just a few months ago:

[embedded content]

Lynch Mob “Wicked Sensation” @ Hard Rock Casino Biloxi, MS.



youtu.be



Anything else?

In June, strident left-wing country group The Dixie Chicks officially dropped “Dixie” from their moniker, and the trio of musicians suddenly became The Chicks. The group’s website at the time offered only the following semi-cryptic statement as a reason: “We want to meet this moment.”

Indeed, the band’s new name was part of a flurry of historical reexamination, statue toppling, and violent protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death in the hands of police in May.

Not to be outdone, country group formerly known as Lady Antebellum changed its name to Lady A in June as well, apologizing for “the hurt” caused by their original band moniker due to its association with “the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery.”

Then after a black gospel and blues artist, Anita White — who has used the stage name Lady A for decades — protested the band’s move, the group formerly known as Lady Antebellum actually sued White to be sure it can perform as Lady A without her claiming trademark infringement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

