https://www.theblaze.com/news/hasbro-put-out-a-troll-doll-that-gasps-and-giggles-when-a-button-on-its-private-area-is-pushed

Toymaker Hasbro has agreed to pull a new Trolls doll from shelves after outraged parents launched online campaigns exposing how the doll “gasps and giggles” when a button located on its “private area” is pushed, with critics saying that it is an attempt to groom children.

What are the details?

A petition calling for the “Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy” doll to be removed from shelves has amassed nearly 330,000 signatories as of this writing. The petition reads:

Our society is conditioning our children to think pedophilia is ok. This Trolls World Tour doll named Poppy has a button on her private area under her skirt. When you push this button on the doll’s private she gasps and giggles. This is not okay for a child’s toy! This toy needs to be removed from our stores. What will this toy make our innocent, impressionable children think? That it’s fun when someone touches your private area? That pedophilia and child molestation are ok? It’s not ok! It’s not fun! It’s damaging and has long term affects on a child’s mental/physical health! Sign this petition to get this toy removed from shelves and help #SaveTheChildren! Children are our future and WE are their voice!

Utah mother Jamie Nelson Cornaby demonstrated the sounds the doll makes in an online video, saying “to me, it’s just like sexual sounds, and it’s so disturbing.”

[embedded content]

DISTURBING Troll Doll find (take 2)



www.youtube.com



Hasbro announced Friday that it would be removing the doll from retailers but that there was no ill-intent with the placement of the toy’s button.

The company’s senior vice president of global communications, Julie Duffy, told the Providence Journal in a statement, “This feature was designed to react when the doll was seated, but we recognize the placement of the sensor may be perceived as inappropriate.”

She explained, “This was not intentional and we are happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of similar value through our Consumer Care team. We are in the process of removing the item for purchase.”

In reaction to Hasbro’s announcement, Cornaby told USAToday she is “very happy that they took this seriously,” adding, “If it was an accidental placement on Hasbro’s part, I just hope they are more cautious of where they place buttons in the future.”

The “Poppy” doll represents a character voiced by actress Anna Kendrick from Universal’s massively popular movie “Trolls World Tour.” The studio told Variety in April that the film’s release in the early weeks of the coronavirus shutdown was the largest digital debut ever.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

