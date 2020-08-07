https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/hillary-clinton-blasts-nyt-columnist-forgetting-she-chose-man-her-running-mate?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Hillary Clinton leveled a jocular broadside against New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd on Saturday, pointing out that the writer appeared to forget wholesale that Clinton chose a man to run as her vice president during the 2016 election.

Writing on the 1984 vice presidential candidacy of Geraldine Ferraro ahead of Joe Biden’s announcement of a female running mate, Dowd in a Saturday column wrote that it had been “36 years since a man and a woman ran together on a Democratic Party ticket.”

That claim ignored the 2016 presidential election, in which Hillary Clinton selected Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine as her running mate on the Democratic ticket that year.

Clinton herself weighed in on the historical error, writing on Twitter on Saturday morning: “Either [Tim Kaine] and I had a very vivid shared hallucination four years ago or Maureen had too much pot brownie before writing her column again.”

After correcting the error in the article itself, the newspaper issued a corrective tweet, writing: “An earlier version of this column incorrectly said it had been 36 years since a man and a woman ran together on a Democratic Party ticket. It has been that long since a man chose a woman to run as his vice president.”

That claim was also incorrect: John McCain selected Sarah Palin to be his running mate on the 2008 Republican presidential ticket.

The Times subsequently deleted the additional error-laden tweet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

