The House Ethics Committee on Friday ruled radical Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI) violated campaign finance laws and ordered her to refund her campaign $10,800.

The Free Beacon first reported back in March of last year that Rashida Tlaib paid herself $45,500 from her campaign funds — $17,550 which was paid to Tlaib AFTER the 2018 election.

Tlaib, who is known for her Marxist beliefs and foul mouth, was elected to the House of Representatives in November of 2018 and continued to pay herself from her campaign funds in November and December after election day.

“If the candidate wins the primary election, his or her principal campaign committee may pay him or her a salary from campaign funds through the date of the general election, up to and including the date of any general election runoff,” FEC provisions state. “If the candidate loses the primary, withdraws from the race, or otherwise ceases to be a candidate, no salary payments may be paid beyond the date he or she is no longer a candidate.”

The Hill reported:

The House Ethics Committee is directing Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) to reimburse her campaign $10,800 after concluding she improperly received salary payments in late 2018 when she was no longer a candidate. Tlaib must refund her campaign within a year, but is not facing any further sanction from the panel. The Ethics Committee found that the salary payments that Tlaib received from the campaign were inconsistent with Federal Election Commission (FEC) requirements, although it concluded that her “violation of the applicable restrictions was one of bad timing and not ill intent.” The panel said that it will consider the matter closed once Tlaib fully refunds her campaign, which she can make in smaller payments over the course of the next year.

“Based on its review, the committee determined that Representative Tlaib did not comply with the letter of the relevant laws and regulations governing her receipt of salary payments from her Campaign. The committee did not find evidence, however, that Representative Tlaib intended to unjustly enrich herself, and recognizes that she made efforts to ensure her compliance with the applicable requirements,” the Ethics Committee said in its report.

America-hating leftist Rep. Rashida Tlaib won her primary election Tuesday night in Michigan.

