https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/huh-chuck-schumer-changes-mind-now-says-schools-must-reopen-must-poll-shows-80-voters-want-schools-open/

Senator Chuck Schumer now says schools must open in the fall.

This is after weeks of calling for schools to close.

Maybe it’s because 80% of voters want the schools to reopen.
Chuck’s internal polls must echo these findings.

TRENDING: Portland: Women Defending Police Precinct Attacked by Antifa Terrorists

What a flip-flop.
Via Mike Cernovich.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...