https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/huh-chuck-schumer-changes-mind-now-says-schools-must-reopen-must-poll-shows-80-voters-want-schools-open/

Senator Chuck Schumer now says schools must open in the fall.

This is after weeks of calling for schools to close.

Sen. Chuck Schumer: “If we don’t open up the schools, you’re going to hurt the economy significantly.” pic.twitter.com/Ne5znhvk2y — The Hill (@thehill) August 7, 2020

Maybe it’s because 80% of voters want the schools to reopen.

Chuck’s internal polls must echo these findings.

TRENDING: Portland: Women Defending Police Precinct Attacked by Antifa Terrorists

What a flip-flop.

Via Mike Cernovich.

I genuinely do not understand how anyone in America is a Democrat. They have flipped on every position in a matter of weeks repeatedly and no ones sees it. https://t.co/vIYsZURVPl — LJ (@LogJ1776) August 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

