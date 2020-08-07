https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/lawyer-need-one/
If you own a gun, you may someday find yourself in a self-defense incident.
If that should happen to you, the USCCA has prepared a video on why it’s important to have a lawyer on call.
In this video, lawyer Lee McMillan shares these points:
– Self-defense incidents don’t always happen during business hours. If one happens at night, you don’t want to wait until the lawyer’s office opens the next day.
– Most lawyers won’t defend a capital case without an initial deposit of $50,000.
– To defend a capital case in court will usually cost over $100,000.
Watch the video here:[embedded content]
Here’s a message from Tim Schmidt, president of the USCCA, which provides legal protection for people involved in self-defense incidents:
It’s every responsible gun owners worst nightmare…
You’ve just pulled the trigger in self-defense and called the authorities, but what now?
You might think the worst is over — after all you’re the good guy, right?
Unfortunately you couldn’t be more wrong…
You see, the deck’s already stacked against you as a responsibly armed American…
As a USCCA Member, you have up to $2,250,000 in up-front legal and financial protection behind you should you ever be forced to use your gun in self-defense.
The moment you activate the education, training and protection of a USCCA membership you gain access to:
-
Up to $2.25 million in Self-Defense SHIELD protection…
-
Up-Front Funding For Criminal Defense & Bail Bonds: No out-of-pocket expenses…
-
Protection For Use Of ALL Legal Weapons: Never second-guess defending your family…
-
No Annual Cap: Your Plan Benefit Limits are fully reinstated for each qualified self-defense incident…
-
Member-Only Access: Enjoy exclusive discounts and unlimited access to thousands of videos and articles in your training archive…