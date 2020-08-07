https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/07/interesting-msnbc-producer-leaves-out-some-rather-important-information-about-foreign-interference-in-the-2020-election/

There’s a new report out from U.S. intelligence officials asserting that Russia wants Donald Trump to win the 2020 election while China and Iran are for Joe Biden:

New statement from top US counterintelligence official. Russia wants Biden to lose, China wants Trump to lose, Iran wants Trump to lose pic.twitter.com/SnABOhzdk5 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 7, 2020

Now, here’s what MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin tweeted out about that report:

WASHINGTON (AP) — US intelligence says Russia is using a range of measures to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 7, 2020

It looks like Griffin just tweeted out the AP news alert, but it’s still bad. From the AP’s Zeke Miller:

WASHINGTON (AP) — US intelligence says Russia is using a range of measures to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 7, 2020

We’re not sure what went out on the AP wire, but other accounts did get it correct:

BREAKING: US intelligence warns about election interference by China, Russia, Iran; says Russia is using a range of measures to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden – AP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 7, 2020

Where’s the rest of the story?

Telling 1/2 the story. Iran & Bejing want Trump gone. https://t.co/jCkVAyRowx — Stacey – 1776 & MLK (@ScotsFyre) August 7, 2020

Yes. “Interesting”:

Interesting how you only tweeted out half their findings. https://t.co/qEiwZT01pC — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 7, 2020

Narrative busted:

The report said China and Iran are hoping Biden wins, but you won’t mention that because it goes against your narrative and deep thirst for Resistance clicks. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2020

China is a much bigger story, too:

What’s interesting is that both China and Iran hope Trump loses. Kyle conveniently left that out, despite the fact that China and Iran pose a far larger threat to US national security than Russia alone and its crippled economy. https://t.co/q95wWm5YWq — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) August 7, 2020

Here’s the full AP writeup:

The director of US intelligence is raising concerns about interference in the 2020 election by China, Russia and Iran. U.S. intelligence has assessed that China is hoping President Trump does not win reelection, Russia is working to denigrate Joe Biden. https://t.co/bjv1WwrkaC — The Associated Press (@AP) August 7, 2020

The White House released a statement saying, “…the United States will not tolerate foreign interference in our electoral processes and will respond to malicious foreign threats that target our democratic institutions”:

Report from the DNI here:

The NCSC has deemed China and Iran a national security threat to the election. And Russia is a threat to Biden. “We assess that China prefers that President Trump – whom Beijing sees as unpredictable – does not win reelection.”https://t.co/m6Y7ks1iQZ pic.twitter.com/HsEyHLhZAm — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 7, 2020

***

