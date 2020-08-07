https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/peaceful-protest-president-trump-gives-perfect-answer-reporter-asking-guests-arent-social-distancing-video/

President Trump on Friday evening held a press conference from his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Lefty reporters were triggered because guests at Trump’s club gathered in a ballroom to watch his presser.

Country club members awaiting the president pic.twitter.com/cm9FOvtoC9 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 7, 2020

The guests were drinking alcohol and some were not wearing masks (gasp).

A reporter pointed out to President Trump that there are “dozens of people” in the ballroom who aren’t following social distancing guidelines.

President Trump responded with the perfect answer.

“It’s a peaceful protest.”

Mic drop.

WATCH:

REPORTER: “Just in this room, you have dozens of people who are not following the guidelines…” TRUMP: “It’s a peaceful protest” pic.twitter.com/ApwteDYAlb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 8, 2020

