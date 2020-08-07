https://cnsnews.com/article/national/cnsnewscom-staff/jill-biden-going-have-out-biden-conversation-pete-buttigiegs

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, is going to hold “An Out for Biden Conversation” tonight with Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., who ran for the Democratic nomination against Biden.

Jill Biden, who has a doctorate in education from the University of Delaware, announced the event in a tweet she sent out Thursday that was retweeted by Pete Buttigieg.

Chasten Buttigieg is a junior high school teacher.

“There is nothing I enjoy more than getting to sit down and chat with a fellow educator,” Jill Biden said in her tweet.

“This time, it just so happens to be with the wonderful @Chasten Buttigieg!” she said.

“I hope you’ll stop by and join us tonight!” she says.

Biden’s tweet includes a graphic that says: “Join Us. August 7/7:15 PM EDT.”

“League 46 and LGBTQ+ for Biden present: AN OUT FOR BIDEN CONVERSATION featuring Jill Biden and Chasten Buttigieg.”

It then says: “joe.link/lgbtq BIDEN”

