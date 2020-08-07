https://100percentfedup.com/video-joe-biden-calls-for-citizenship-for-11-million-undocumented-aliens-they-enrich-our-communities-essential-to-our-economic-strength/

The Democrats have been trying to pull the wool over the eyes of American citizens for decades when it comes to illegal immigration. They’ve been saying we have just 11 million illegally here since the 80’s – it’s much, much more than that.

Democrats and Republicans have looked the other way while millions of illegals have flooded the US every year. Whether it’s the elitist Republicans who want cheap labor or the Democrats who are counting on the votes, both parties are guilty.

Joe Biden has been an outspoken supporter of mass legal immigration and of amnesty for illegals. He’s on record in numerous videos below from past interviews supporting illegal immigration and also supporting freebies for the illegals.

In the clip below he follows the Dem playbook to say that illegal aliens or the “undocumented” are “enriching” to America. He then goes on to say that the pandemic has provided a moment for those “11 million” illegally here to be given amnesty. The problem is that 11 million doesn’t even come close to the number. It is 5 or 6 times higher than that.

TRANSCRIPT OF JOE BIDEN

“Including providing a clear road map to citizenship for 11 million undocumented alien..uh,uh undocumented immigrants…stop treating the ways they’re being treated…who are living in and enriching our communities every single day. I know that’s a pretty big agenda, but this is a moment to GET IT DONE. The pandemic has left (?) the blinders off so many people in this country about who’s really essential to our economic strength.”

Trending: Bill Barr Asks Driver To Make U-Turn To Thank Patriots At “Back The Blue” Rally By Side Of Road…Jumps Out Of Vehicle…”Elbow Bumps” Supporters [VIDEO]

[embedded content]

There are many videos of Biden discussing his support for illegal aliens:

Joe Biden is a train wreck on illegal immigration and would harm national security.

He’d have ZERO deportations for the first 100 days INCLUDING CRIMINALS and after that deport only felons.

Trashes the rule of law and makes us less safe.

Insanity!

Joe Biden is a train wreck on illegal immigration and would harm national security. He’d have ZERO deportations for the first 100 days INCLUDING CRIMINALS and after that deport only felons. Trashes the rule of law and makes us less safe. Insanity!

pic.twitter.com/MCUSAt83Wo — Brad Parscale (@parscale) March 16, 2020

Completing this poll entitles you to 100 Percent Fed Up updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime with a single click. Here’s our Privacy Policy.

For anyone following Biden, his stance on immigration has been far left for years. He’s been pandering to the illegal immigrant vote for some time putting Americans last. His policy is the exact opposite of President Trump’s “America First” policy.

Biden’s past comments below on illegals:

Well, Joe Biden just won the illegal alien vote with the comment below!

Biden was taking questions in Rockville, South Carolina, when a woman asked him for the justification for holding migrants and expanding detention facilities if those facilities could not ensure their safety.

The woman also asked Biden what he would do to help reunite separated families…A loaded question that prompted the former VP to bring on the drama with this answer:

“Close them down. By the way, we don’t need them. We found that when we were in office…if you would say ‘you have to report back for a hearing on such-and-such date,’ people show up. You don’t have to keep kids in a cage. There should be no justification for separating a parent from a child.”

He continues saying that illegal children “become Americans before a lot of Americans become Americans”…HUH?

[embedded content]

Biden clearly panders to illegals and the open borders crowd. He’s done it before by saying he doesn’t recognize borders:

Joe Biden is the gift that keeps on giving to President Trump.

The gaffe master was speaking about globalism and how great it is when he said, ” I respect no borders…and cannot be contained by any walls.”

Does he realize he just offended every man who defended our borders in World War II?

[embedded content]

We believe Joe because he said in 2015 he wants an unrelenting stream of immigration:

In February of 2015, Joe Biden opened his mouth and spilled the beans, telling exactly what the Democrats have planned for Americans.

Yes, Joe Biden wants an “unrelenting stream of immigration” that will make “Caucasians like me” the minority. And that’s a “good thing” (February 2015)

Fact-Check: Yes, Joe Biden wants an “unrelenting stream of immigration” that will make “Caucasians like me” the minority. And that’s a “good thing”👿

(February 2015)pic.twitter.com/tuNIcyZnsh — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@Woj_Pawelczyk) November 28, 2018

“The first consideration in immigration is the welfare of the receiving nation. In a new government based on principles unfamiliar to the rest of the world and resting on the sentiments of the people themselves, the influx of a large number of new immigrants unaccustomed to the government of a free society could be detrimental to that society. Immigration, therefore, must be approached carefully and cautiously.” – Thomas Jefferson

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

