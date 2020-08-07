https://babylonbee.com/news/joe-biden-holds-a-diversity-training-seminar-for-the-african-american-community/

WILMINGTON, DE—During a recent interview, Joe Biden made comments stating that unlike the African American community, Latinos are diverse with a multitude of opinions and attitudes. Biden has now decided to address this lack of diversity himself and host a diversity training seminar for the black community.

“Alright, everybody to the conference room!” exclaimed Joe Biden. “Today we need to talk about the glaring lack of diversity amongst the black community. So buckle up, bucko, because today you’re going to learn how to be different from each other!”

Biden then made everyone put a sign on his or her forehead with a different race or ethnicity on it and to treat others as though they were that ethnicity. Many were clearly uncomfortable with this seemingly counterproductive exercise, and tensions were high.

Finally, one concerned attendee asked, “Joe, you say offensive things about us every time you speak. Are you sure you should be the one hosting this?”

“C’mon man! You think I’m not capable of doing this? I don’t need a cognitive test to provide d-ddddiversity training,” replied a defensive Biden.

Biden then tried to break the ice by doing a variety of impressions of different races.

